Fadhil Aqsa

Mention Signature font elegant card handwriting magazine signature typography t-shirt handlettering calligraphy
Mention Signature, is another elegant modern handwritten and signature which is combining the style of classic font with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.
File included:(OTF,TTF).
Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/100853-mention-signature-and-251-ligature
