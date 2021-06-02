Box Detail

Trending designs to inspire you
With 130 cards in the new Wireframe Deck, I added 8 tabs to organize your cards.
These use an icon set that is specific enough to keep them as-is but generic enough to move some cards around or create your own system.
Coming to Kickstarter June 8th! Sign up to get notified:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk