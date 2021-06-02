Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjamin Schmidt

Visma Meglerfront - Website

Benjamin Schmidt
Benjamin Schmidt
  • Save
Visma Meglerfront - Website landing page landing website b2b website
Download color palette

At Visma Meglerfront we strive for simplicity in complex processes. And the new website I designed reflects that. Straight to the point, no clutter and as easy as possible.

Have a look for yourself - https://meglerfront.no [Norwegian]

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Benjamin Schmidt
Benjamin Schmidt

More by Benjamin Schmidt

View profile
    • Like