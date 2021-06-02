Fadhil Aqsa

Hello August

Hello August branding font typography signature magazine card t-shirt handlettering elegant calligraphy
Hello August , is another elegant modern handwritten and signature which is combining the style of classic font with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.
File included: (OTF,TTF).
Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/767648-hello-august-duo
Thank yo so much

