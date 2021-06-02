Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carl Wiens

Magneto Bear

Carl Wiens
Carl Wiens
  • Save
Magneto Bear inspiration engine creativity character retro experiment robot machine illustration
Download color palette

I like to experiment, working on these illustrations keeps me focused and feeds creativity. Art is about momentum, a moment when you get lost in the work and ideas flow like electricity.

Carl Wiens
Carl Wiens

More by Carl Wiens

View profile
    • Like