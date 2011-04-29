Sergey Shapiro

Dandaka

Dandaka yoga package sticker calligraphy custom lettering hand-writing
Lettering for the "Dandaka" yoga mats line by Adimurti.
Written with brush.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
