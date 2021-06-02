🎨Recent Furniture Company Logo Design Project.

This logo project was originally designed for a furniture company. This design is a combination of the first 3 letters of the company's name. And here the script font is used according to the client's needs.

🌟Do you need Design service?

We are available for hire Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.

Project Inquiry:

💌Mail: hello@dotespy.com

🌐Web: www.dotespy.com