Ghrist - Elegant Bold Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Beautiful and soft fonts in a contemporary style that can make your design projects look modern, elegant and luxurious. Made with many alternative characters to make it easier for you to do various design projects and give you fun while typing.

You can apply them to designs like social media posts, logos, merchandise, book covers, posters, video content thumbnails, quotes, landing pages, wedding invitations and much more which you can make with this great item for any design :)