Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀

Green 2.0 Transparency Reports

Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀
Adiella Smith for Huemor 🚀
Green 2.0 Transparency Reports
We created a consistent, mobile friendly landing page template for their reports to supplement their PDF reports. This eliminates a barrier (downloading a separate PDF) an allows their information to be more easily shared across the web.

View Full Case Study: https://huemor.rocks/case-studies/green-2-0

Rebound of
Green 2.0 Homepage
By Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀
Huemor 🚀
