Say goodbye to slow transactions & high fees, and say hello to Solana.
CG piece for the Solana blockchain - one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the crypto space. Learn more: solana.com
Direction, design & animation: Cris Labno & Piotr Wojtczak
Music & sound design: Daruma.audio
Check the full vid here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119512883/Solana
