Solana

Say goodbye to slow transactions & high fees, and say hello to Solana.

CG piece for the Solana blockchain - one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the crypto space. Learn more: solana.com

Direction, design & animation: Cris Labno & Piotr Wojtczak
Music & sound design: Daruma.audio

Check the full vid here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119512883/Solana

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
3D Motion Designer with Branding experience.
