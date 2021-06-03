The Geisha of Gion book landing page interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey friends,
A new trend shows that any product, whether a digital application or a magazine through separate sites or pages, is whole storytelling. This concept was inspired by one of my clients with whom we have signed an NDA. Suppose you are reading this; thanks for the inspiration. Storytelling is a special kind of design - it is as if you are telling your reader a story by immersing them in the world you want to tell. In this concert, I split between the book and the author of it. Essentially, a product is a book that you can buy in either hardcover or digital form.
Surprisingly, I really got carried away with this idea and am looking for a client who also needs something similar in terms of information transfer. Write to me and together we will create something fun and relaxed.
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
