Bashar Bhuiyan

Tablet launcher UI Design 2021

Tablet launcher UI Design 2021 launcher ui illustration ux uiux
Hey all,
If you follow me for a long time, you know how strongly I am focused. I decided to update the style and color, and illustrations. The best UX examples on my side were combined, and this is the result. What do you think about this UI?
Thanks for watching.

Pressing L — makes me happy!

Design — Adobe XD

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
