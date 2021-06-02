Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Persyk Design

Seasonal Lemonade

Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Seasonal Lemonade bottle beverage food drinks lemonade packaging label branding
Seasonal Lemonade bottle beverage food drinks lemonade packaging label branding
Seasonal Lemonade bottle beverage food drinks lemonade packaging label branding
Download color palette
  1. 2 copy 4.png
  2. 2 copy 5.png
  3. 2 copy 6.png

Branding & Packaging Design for Emma's Gourmet Salads.

Follow us:
📱 Facebook & Instagram .

Visit our website:
🖥 persyk.design

Get in touch for new projects:
✉️ hey@persyk.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Persyk Design
Persyk Design
Branding & Packaging for brands worldwide
Hire Me

More by Persyk Design

View profile
    • Like