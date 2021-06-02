Tarot Card : XI - JUSTICE

Trending designs to inspire you
With a friend, we have launched a nft collection on rarible. The first serie is a full tarot set.
You can check more on : https://www.instagram.com/premium_distraction/
The skull Tarot set :
N°11 - Justice
Each card will be a unique copy. For the more collectors among you, there are bonuses available to whoever has the full set or half.
I hope you will like it, do not hesitate to follow us for the release of the next collectibles !
Works available for purchase:
https://rarible.com/premiumdistraction