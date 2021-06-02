Online store of children's clothing | LAUSKIDS

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I present to you an online store of children's clothing from Russia. The store is open and already receiving orders! Now more than 200 items of goods are placed: children's jackets, pants, mittens, socks, tights and shoes.
Thanks for your likes and comments. I will be glad your opinion about my design!
Subscribe to me on Instagram, there I post more detailed descriptions of projects.
Contact for communication: home@usovlabs.com