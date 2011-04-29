Mike Davis

Jack Sprat Low-Fat World Tour : Show Art

Jack Sprat Low-Fat World Tour : Show Art character design illustration logo food
For a kids musical/play about healthy eating. The illustrations are based off of the original costume designs for the actors.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
