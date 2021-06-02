Rahat Uddin Mohammad

Landing Page UI Design

Rahat Uddin Mohammad
Rahat Uddin Mohammad
  • Save
Landing Page UI Design ui ux landing page design landing page ui ui ux ui design landing page
Download color palette

Hey there!
I'd like to share one of my most recent UI designs. This is a landing page I designed for a website that offers top-ups/mobile recharges. I'm quite happy with how things turned out and believe I've done a decent job. I've tried to ensure that the design is quite simple yet looks gorgeous and modern.

I'd love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to leave a comment and express your opinions. Like the design? Press "L" to let me know!

Looking for a UI/UX designed for your upcoming project? Please feel free to get in touch!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Rahat Uddin Mohammad
Rahat Uddin Mohammad
Like