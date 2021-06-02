Landing Page UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
I'd like to share one of my most recent UI designs. This is a landing page I designed for a website that offers top-ups/mobile recharges. I'm quite happy with how things turned out and believe I've done a decent job. I've tried to ensure that the design is quite simple yet looks gorgeous and modern.
I'd love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to leave a comment and express your opinions. Like the design? Press "L" to let me know!
Looking for a UI/UX designed for your upcoming project? Please feel free to get in touch!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.