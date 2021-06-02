Omega-Pixel

The Smarter Chef

They make healthy, delicious food recipes. Their goal with this brand is take traditionally unhealthy food and cook it in a smarter way. This means making it healthier, and giving the instructions so preparation and clean up is easy.
So for my concept I tried to create a combination between ( light bulb, chef and brain ) with a circular accessories of kitchen.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Power your company with our creative studio
