The Smarter Chef

They make healthy, delicious food recipes. Their goal with this brand is take traditionally unhealthy food and cook it in a smarter way. This means making it healthier, and giving the instructions so preparation and clean up is easy.

So for my concept I tried to create a combination between ( light bulb, chef and brain ) with a circular accessories of kitchen.

What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉

For inquiries :

www.omega-pixel.com

service@omega-pixel.com