Complex Data Admin Panel Dashboard Wireframe made using MIRO

Recently worked on a complex data admin panel dashboard Wireframe. Where, there were too many sections were inside sections. So came up with a quick solution.
Every sub header inside a header will go vertical and every sub header inside a sub header will go horizontal to reduce complexity and enhance user experience.
Hope you guys find this useful.
What are your thoughts ?