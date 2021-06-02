Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karan Modh

Logo Design for "KM Designs" | Personal Logo

Karan Modh
Karan Modh
  • Save
Logo Design for "KM Designs" | Personal Logo logodesign photoshop minimal logo illustration design
Download color palette

This is the Personal Logo I created for my design related works. It is basically a Monogram of "K"aran "M"odh.

The idea was to combine both the letters K&M together and I started experimenting with the lower leg of K.

The Design is completely created using Rectangles and the Shape Builder Tool in Adobe Illustrator and the extra effects are given using Adobe Photoshop.

Fonts Used: Bebas Neue

Open for any feedback/suggestions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Karan Modh
Karan Modh
Like