Logo Design for "KM Designs" | Personal Logo

This is the Personal Logo I created for my design related works. It is basically a Monogram of "K"aran "M"odh.
The idea was to combine both the letters K&M together and I started experimenting with the lower leg of K.
The Design is completely created using Rectangles and the Shape Builder Tool in Adobe Illustrator and the extra effects are given using Adobe Photoshop.
Fonts Used: Bebas Neue
Open for any feedback/suggestions.