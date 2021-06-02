LagneshRorschach

#Mahakaal

#Mahakaal shiva logo typography hindi
Mahakaal a.k.a lord shiva. Deity of Hindu religion.

Made a flat ver of this years ago, for tshirt printing...its a custom typography, as usual. I updated this recently with a sports Team logo vibe. Hope its interesting. TYTC.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
