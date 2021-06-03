Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Coriyon Arrington
Manifold

AI Enabled Tool

Coriyon Arrington
Manifold
Coriyon Arrington for Manifold
Hire Us
  • Save
AI Enabled Tool ux typography machine learning contracts project management projects product minimal interface product design ui design ai
Download color palette

The inspiration for this design started with an existing product we were tasked with facelifting. We took that and combined some ideas from tools like Notion, Google Docs, and other Dribble shots to provide a clean view that a power user might interact with. The goal was to show various tasks listed under a project and what it might look like to view a specific contract.

Manifold
Manifold
Hire Us

More by Manifold

View profile
    • Like