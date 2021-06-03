AI Enabled Tool

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The inspiration for this design started with an existing product we were tasked with facelifting. We took that and combined some ideas from tools like Notion, Google Docs, and other Dribble shots to provide a clean view that a power user might interact with. The goal was to show various tasks listed under a project and what it might look like to view a specific contract.