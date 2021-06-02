Kieran Lalley

UI Design - The Grad Soc App

Kieran Lalley
Kieran Lalley
  • Save
UI Design - The Grad Soc App ui app design
Download color palette

This is my first attempt at designing a user interface! The purpose of this project was to allow me to practice using Figma and to better understand the different tools available. At the same time, I deliberately selected a company that I am closely linked with for this project, as I was aware of their branding and this would give me experience of designing an app whilst paying attention to the brand guidelines.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Kieran Lalley
Kieran Lalley
Like