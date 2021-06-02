UI Design - The Grad Soc App

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my first attempt at designing a user interface! The purpose of this project was to allow me to practice using Figma and to better understand the different tools available. At the same time, I deliberately selected a company that I am closely linked with for this project, as I was aware of their branding and this would give me experience of designing an app whilst paying attention to the brand guidelines.