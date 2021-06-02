Rinor Rama (.com)

Breathe in Travel UI/UX Landing Page Design

Rinor Rama (.com)
Rinor Rama (.com)
Hire Me
  • Save
Breathe in Travel UI/UX Landing Page Design travel abstract travel website ui ux uiux ui design uxui ux ui ux design figma travel web landing page website design travel website design branding ux ui minimal brand identity adobe
Download color palette

UI/UX Landing Page Design for Breathe in Travel, first Concept.
.
Showing of the first concept of the UI/UX Landing Page Design for Breathe in Travel Company.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

Rinor Rama (.com)
Rinor Rama (.com)
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama (.com)

View profile
    • Like