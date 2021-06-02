Skills Create Miracles- the final drawing as a t-shirt print.

Personal projects have always been a space where I've been able to show what I was able to do. Also, every time I have a lot of fun with a work process. Still, I am available for any commissioned project but I believe that it is the best way for my development and just to try something new. Life is too short to wait.

As the next part of my work, I want to introduce a quality goods shop with clothing and all other things for girls and boys.

Would You be interested in buying such stuff? Let me know Your thoughts.