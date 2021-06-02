Ulta 2020 Annual Report

This annual report was designed for my Corporate Design II class. We were to take the previous years annual report and redesign it to be more visual and contemporary, as well as focused on a theme.

The theme I chose was "refreshing", seeing as natural makeup and skin care was a common theme at the time. I toned everything down to duotones in green and blue to give the report a more airy and fresh look.

A challenge was finding images to depict the theme without being too off from the brand. So throughout the report there are images of plants and flowers to play on the themes of refreshment and beauty.