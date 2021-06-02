Extra Gastronomy - Identity Design

Trending designs to inspire you
By blending gastronomic experiences together, and by hosting 3 distinct world-renowned chefs in 3 months, Extra Gastronomy is presenting a unique culinary experience series. While reflecting the cuisine culture of each chef’s hometown, these menus prepared specifically for Extra Gastronomy, brings out new interpretations and presentations. Another purpose of the series is to present the food-drink matches with a new vision. By digressing from the classical approach to food matching and opening new doors for different experiences, this philosophy is one of the most important parts of this project. Determined to contribute to Turkey’s gastronomy culture with a 360-degree perspective, Extra Gastronomy aims to get together young cooks with the famous chefs that are a part of this project. As part of the project, the menus are prepared by keeping in mind the sustainable use of food resources, waste management and nature compatibility. Extra Gastronomy works together with WWF-Türkiye regarding the events sustainability.
You can see the whole project from my Behance.
Thanks!