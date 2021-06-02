Super Rice packaging design for #africanclient

This project for us is second project with him! The first was the website - results was totally outstanding! After the first project, I thought ''ok, we found our new team member finally!'' as we have many projects in this area still to do. This time was label for our new product! As product label is all about consumers psychology, actually, when I requested design, I did not tell him much what we need, only headlines, as I wanted to test him, to see if he really knows his stuff, as labels involves many details that are very important to know before making design. When he presented 3 choices, I was totally amazed and AGAIN I can say, that this man knows his stuff and is a genuine talent!