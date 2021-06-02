Kevin Spahn

Little 500 t-shirt design

Kevin Spahn
Kevin Spahn
  • Save
Little 500 t-shirt design
Download color palette

Homefield t-shirt design for the Little 500 bike race on the campus of Indiana University.

See more at https://www.homefieldapparel.com/collections/indiana-university-iu-hoosiers-store/products/iu-student-foundation-little-500-t-shirt?rsc=806607

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Kevin Spahn
Kevin Spahn

More by Kevin Spahn

View profile
    • Like