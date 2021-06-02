Atakan Aydın

Cyber City

Atakan Aydın
Atakan Aydın
  • Save
Cyber City
Download color palette

I was always inspired by city landscapes and the cyberpunk art style. I used Blender to create a futuristic 3d cityscape, turned it into a colorful vibrant neon city by adding lights and then used AI to fill in the blanks. The usage of AI created a dreamlike abstract feeling to the cityscape that I created.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Atakan Aydın
Atakan Aydın
Like