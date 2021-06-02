Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)

Meeting App

Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hire Me
  • Save
Meeting App
Download color palette

Hi Guys, Meeting App i have designed to my client. this application is like Zoom App. Just Glimpse show here.

How do you like it? Please let me know in the comment.

I'm available for new projects! Drop us a line at hocainsali@gmail.com.

Check out the attachment for some more brightness!

Follow me on: linkedin

Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Don't let anyone know about your next move
Hire Me

More by Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)

View profile
    • Like