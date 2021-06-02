Agnese Kurzemniece

TREMO logo

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece
  • Save
TREMO logo
Download color palette

A medical company that came up with an innovation - a diagnostic device for tremor detection - asked to make a logo for their marketing purposes

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece

More by Agnese Kurzemniece

View profile
    • Like