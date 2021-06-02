Food Delivery App Design in Adobe XD-Login, Signup & Otp Screens

This is a food app with opt, signup and login screens. These visual designs are created in Adobe Xd.

#signup #otp #login #mobile #app #food #fooddeliveryapp #ios #android #adobexd #register #registration #loginpage #signin #inspiration #moodboard #foodapp #visualdesign #digitalwireframes #sketch #ideas #idea #ui #uxui #uiwork #uiproject #uicareer #onetimepassword #onboard #onboarding #design #productdesign #swiggy #zomato #signuppage #verify