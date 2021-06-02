Alexy Van Den Abele

Card Checkout | Daily UI Challenge #2

Alexy Van Den Abele
Alexy Van Den Abele
  • Save
Card Checkout | Daily UI Challenge #2
Download color palette

Here is the 2nd Challenge. Hope you enjoy :)
Give me feedback if you wan't it can help me ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Alexy Van Den Abele
Alexy Van Den Abele

More by Alexy Van Den Abele

View profile
    • Like