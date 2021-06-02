Agnese Kurzemniece

Marketing Angels logo

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece
  • Save
Marketing Angels logo
Download color palette

The new logo for Marketing Angels came up as a refresh of the original, which was also designed by me, some 15 years earlier. The briefing's guidelines suggested clearer lines and a more up-to-date look. A minimal approach was adopted, and the symmetrical shape and an even line allow faster legibility and awareness.

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece

More by Agnese Kurzemniece

View profile
    • Like