Justin Cline

Diablo Logo Bumper

Justin Cline
Justin Cline
  • Save
Diablo Logo Bumper ae motion logo video
Download color palette

Learning a little AfterEffects to make a quick animated logo. http://vimeo.com/22572642

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Justin Cline
Justin Cline

More by Justin Cline

View profile
    • Like