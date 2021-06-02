Brittney Singleton

Thrive Rebrand Early Concepts

Early concepts for an HR program. We ended up axing the program, but it was still fun to work on! Custom type created from scratch, as well as textures and illustrations to match.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
