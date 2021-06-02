Mulyo Agung

Tyrannosaurus Ram

Mulyo Agung
Mulyo Agung
  • Save
Tyrannosaurus Ram
Download color palette

This is a logo that I created to represent a company that is in the field of archeology. I tried to display it perfectly. I hope you are happy with my work. thank you

Mulyo Agung
Mulyo Agung

More by Mulyo Agung

View profile
    • Like