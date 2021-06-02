Bootstrap 5 Medical CRM for Hostpitals Clinics

Trending designs to inspire you
Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/rhythm-medical-responsive-bootstrap-5-admin-template-dashboard/32094650
Rhythm Medical admin is a unique dashboard with features like Doctors list, appointments, Revenue, Stats, Sales visits, monthly revenue and performance tracking. Bootstrap Admin dashboard template. We have developed this admin template by unique and minimal look of the hospital CRM’s software. Bootstrap 5 latest with SASS.
Rhythm Medical Admin Dashboard Template a clean way to use the design for your dashboard projects. This can be used for admin dashboard Applications for your online applications. Rhythm Medical Admin Dashboard – Responsive Bootstrap 5 Admin Template Dashboard Web Application. Admin Theme panel for backend design and UI interface of your Web apps. The Admin HTML template can be used for online applications and softwares. Clean, Modern, New, Creative look for your application. This comes with SasS. A combination of Revenue, Orders, Visitors.
Rhythm medical Admin Dashboard is Fully responsive admin dashboard template for Data, Reports, analytical & hospital billing concept and theory. The Dashboard shows how much your store sales were in the current month
Notification and Sales Volume are creative new features.
You can track and analyze your job statistics from our HTML template plugins and widgets. Modern looking HTML Template on Bootstrap 5 latest platform.
DashBoard Consist of
Appointment
Patients page
Doctors Page
Features
Forms
Widgets