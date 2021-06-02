Melanie Dronfield

Know Your Rights Foster Youth Educational App

Know Your Rights Foster Youth Educational App
This Educational and Resource App for foster youth empowers them to be in control of their wellness and livelihood by equipping them with the tools to stay safe during this transitional period of their life.

I chose the Hippo as my character guide because they are strong and resilient just like the foster youth.

Let me know what you think of this design!

