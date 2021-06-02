Emily Baker-Slama

Watercolor Wedding Invite + Save the Dates

Emily Baker-Slama
Emily Baker-Slama
  • Save
Watercolor Wedding Invite + Save the Dates
Download color palette

Invites + Save the Dates for an Arizona wedding

Emily Baker-Slama
Emily Baker-Slama
Hi, I'm Em. I do design.

More by Emily Baker-Slama

View profile
    • Like