Lisa McCormick

Shedd Aquarium T shirt designs

Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick
Hire Me
  • Save
Shedd Aquarium T shirt designs
Shedd Aquarium T shirt designs
Shedd Aquarium T shirt designs
Shedd Aquarium T shirt designs
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-06-02 at 11.32.02 AM.png
  2. IMG_2594.JPG
  3. IMG_2572.JPG
  4. IMG_2595.JPG

I worked with the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to create T shirts that highlight the Beluga Whale, Pacific White Sided Dolphin and the Sea Otter!

Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick
Illustrator & Designer from Chicago @madebylisamarie
Hire Me

More by Lisa McCormick

View profile
    • Like