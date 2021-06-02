Micah Carroll

3D Landing Page Exploration.

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I love to take some time to bring together UI design and some of the 3D work I've been learning..

Rendered this one out about 4 times, thought this rendition would be a perfect loop but turns out it's not lol ( ◡‿◡ *).

Oh well, moving forward!

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
⁘ web product design & more. ⁘
Hire Me

More by Micah Carroll

View profile
    • Like