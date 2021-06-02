Michael Ajah

Fintech App Transaction Error Page

Michael Ajah
Michael Ajah
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This is a concept UI for a failed transaction page on a Fintech mobile app

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Michael Ajah
Michael Ajah
5 years+ solving usability problems one design at a time
Hire Me

More by Michael Ajah

View profile
    • Like