Lucky Charms Poster

Lucky Charms Poster
Howdy folks!

Here's a snippet of a poster I had the good fortune of working on for Lucky Charms!

If you're interested in reading about the creation of this one, or seeing it at a larger size, check it out here:

https://orlincultureshop.com/blog/2021/6/1/lucky-charms

Thanks!

