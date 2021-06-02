Ashley Cheah

XD Challenge: filtered search

Ashley Cheah
Ashley Cheah
  • Save
XD Challenge: filtered search
Download color palette

Challenge: Design a hobby finder where users can use filters to quickly explore new interests. Use Repeat Grid to quickly build prototype-ready screens.

from Designer: I took more than a day to create this and I'm pleased with how it turned out! The starting project is by Jesse Showalter and all icons are from TheNounProject. I take no credit for those!

Ashley Cheah
Ashley Cheah

More by Ashley Cheah

View profile
    • Like