Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)

Dental Flyer Design

Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hire Me
  • Save
Dental Flyer Design
Download color palette

Hi Guys, After long time i have done one flyer for my client. i'm not habbitual to design of flyer but my client was want that i do this myself so now!...

How do you like it? Please let me know in the comment.

I'm available for new projects! Drop us a line at hocainsali@gmail.com.

Check out the attachment for some more brightness!

Follow me on: linkedin

Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)
UX/UI Product Designer, Available for Hire. Remote|Projects
Hire Me

More by Hasan Saleem (HocainsAli)

View profile
    • Like