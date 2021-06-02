Edmond - Revenue Management System

For the past year, we’ve been working on Edmond. A tool that we created for Maistra — the largest hotel group in Croatia. Edmond helps the hotels predict market trends, maximize room utilization and stay profitable in the long run.

My life was all about booking rates, market trends, forecasts, realization & revenue. I’ve adopted some design principles while working on such a specific tool for highly skilled users. Information density being one of them — contrary to the many popular apps, most of the data needed to be visible at all times.

Here’s the preview of the home screen; it gives the user a quick overview of his hotel’s daily performance.