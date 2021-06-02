Online Clothing Donation Site

Hello Everybody,

This is my interpretation of an online clothing donation website for a humanitarian organisation, with a vision to donating mainly clothing (and other items) to people in need across the continent.

The objective is to make donations easy, convenient, transparent and inclusive of everyone irrespective of location and/or beliefs.

The website was designed to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience while also having access to educative and informative content that promotes a humanitarian and green lifestyle.

I used three (3) colours; green (teal), white and black and created two (2) themes to have different perspectives of what the website would like with either of the theme.

This is my first ever attempt at design and would love your feedback.

Please like and review/comment.

Thank you.

For the white theme:

https://www.figma.com/proto/GGUWY6Ha7RrNJdF3yOeCh0/Untitled?node-id=135%3A605&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=135%3A15



For the green theme:

https://www.figma.com/proto/GGUWY6Ha7RrNJdF3yOeCh0/Untitled?node-id=40%3A55&scaling=contain&page-id=29%3A0