Game Reels Development for the Irish themed slot

The game reels looks like it is located in a fairy forest.

The design uses a combination of brown and green colors. The reels is decorated with four-leaf clover along the entire perimeter. As you know, it is these leaves that bring good luck and fulfillment of desires. In addition, the frame around the reels is covered with golden patterns, similar to runic ligature.

On the control panel, the buttons are made in the form of green ribbons, gold coins and ingots. The Spin button looks like a medal with a clover in the center. It is additionally decorated with a ceremonial ribbon with red, white and green flowers.

